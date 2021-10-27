‘Kotoko is my childhood club, I want to wear their jersey’ – Asamoah Gyan

However, a series of niggling injuries restricted him to just seven appearances for the Royals in all competitions.

Currently without a club and looking to get back in shape, Gyan said he hopes to play for Kotoko before he hangs his boots.

“Anything is possible. Asante Kotoko is my childhood club and I support them. I want to wear the jersey of Kotoko, even if it’s for one day I will be okay. I would be glad but I’ve to look at the body and my health first,” he told Otwinoko TV, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“If it is Kotoko or any other club, it will be fine but the most important thing is for me to be fit and ready again to play.”

The 35-year-old, however, noted that he was currently not in a position to play for any topflight side.

He admitted that the injuries have taken a toll on him, insisting he aims to be fit by January to return to active football.

“Right now I am not active because of injuries. All these years, injuries have broken me down a bit. So I gave myself time off to check my body.