Kotoko receive proposal to face Barcelona in anniversary game

Communication Director of the Porcupine Warrior Sarfo Duku has revealed his side have received a proposal to play FC Barcelona in an anniversary match.

Asante Kotoko have received a proposal to face FC Barcelona in a game to mark the 20th anniversary of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's reign as king of the Asante kingdom.

Asante Kotoko are the most successful club in the anal of Ghana football, having won the Ghanaian topflight league 23 times and two CAF Champions League.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II who is the owner of the club will be celebrating 20 years of reign as Asantehene in 2019 and according to the PRO of the Ghanaian giants they have received a proposal from an event organizer to face Barcelona to commemorate this special occasion.

"Information about this proposal to play Barcelona in a ofriendly is very scanty as at now but it is true that there has been a proposal," Duku told Oyerepa FM.

"Our consent has been sought if we will be available to play such a match to honour Asantehene and owner of Asante Kotoko, his royal majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and I can say we are ready.

"Going forward, more information will be given as and when it flows. All these talks are at the initial stages and nothing concrete has been reached but we hope it becomes a reality," he added.

Kotoko, the Ghanaian club to go for a training tour abroad in 1969, after they had hosted Stoke City with the legendary Gordon Banks keeping the  post in 1968.

They also embarked on a training tour in Germany in the late 1999 when Herbert Mensah took over as the CEO of the club, playing sides that include Hamburg SV.

Kotoko played Serbian top-flight side FK Jagodina in 2016 to mark the club's 80th anniversary after a failed attempt to bring down Atletico Madrid.

In May this year, Barcelona made a trip to Africa to play South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns  to celebrate the centenary anniversary of former South Africa president Nelson Mandela of blessed memory.

