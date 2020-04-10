The Porcupine Warriors have been instructed by FIFA to pay $45,000 as interest on the $180,000 fine slapped on Emmanuel Clottey for the breach of his contract with Tunisia giants Esperance and also they have been asked to pay $15,000 to the committee that sat on the case as an administrative fee.

It would be recalled that FIFA fined Emmanuel Clottey and Asante Kotoko $180,000 in 2015 after the former signed for the Porcupine Warriors at a time, he had a running contract with Esperance.

However, Porcupine Warriors didn’t make any attempt to settle the fine and Esperance retaliated when they signed Kwame Bonsu from the Kumasi giants outfit for $150,000 in 2019.

When Asante Kotoko wrote to them for Kwame Bonsu transfer fee, Esperance referred the matter to FIFA to re-open Emmanuel Clottey's transfer saga.

And the Porcupine Warriors who were blamable for failing to do due diligence before signing Emmanuel Clottey have been slapped with additional $45,000 as interest on the $180,000 fine and $15,000 to the committee that sat on the case.

Emmanuel Clottey after a splendid CAF Champions League campaign with Berekum Chelsea joined Esperance in 2012 for $1.5m fees, which is still a transfer record for the transfer of Ghanaian player from the Ghana Premier League.

But he failed to live up to the billing in the club.