Weah who is now the President of Liberia’s song which is geared towards creating awareness for the global pandemic coronavirus is titled Let’s Stand Together and Fight Coronavirus.

The six-minute explains how the virus is spread. It also sensitizes Liberians on some preventive measures.

Liberia has 31 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 4 deaths and 3 people have recovered.

This isn’t the fight time Weah has been innovative when it comes to addressing national or global pandemics.

According to his spokesperson, Solo Kelgbeh, Weah produced songs during the Ebola crisis that led to the death of close to 5,000 Liberians. He also stated that the president started working on the song before the coronavirus reached Liberia.

George Weah is the only African player to have won the FIFA Footballer of the Year in 1995 and that same year he won the African Footballer of the Year and the Ballon d’Or as well.

He played football for PSG, AC Milan, etc.

In 2018, he made history as the first professional football to become the President of a nation when he won the Liberian Presidential elections.

You can listen to the song here