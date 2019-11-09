The first half ended with both sides failing to find the back of the net, Cameroon looked more promising in the attacking third.

Back from recess Cameroon continued to press and they got a free kick outside the 18-yard. Franck Avinia expertly struck the ball at the blind side of goalkeeper Kwame Baah.

Cameroon after the goal could have put the game beyond the reach of Ghana, hadn't been near misses on their part.

Habib Mohammed with just three minute of regulation time left, drew Ghana level from a scrappy ball.

Ghana's next game is against hosts Egypt