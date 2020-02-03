The 16-year-old meet Bayern Munich U17 coach Miroslav Klose on Monday and also meet U19 coach Martin Demichelis on Tuesday.

Mathew Anim Cudjoe will undergo two weeks trials during which he will be under observation for his talent to be shaped ahead of a possible future transfer to the Bavarian giants.

It was also reported that Barcelona have also expressed interest in the player and even sent scouts to watch him during the Super Clash between Accra Hearts of and Asante Kotoko last week.

He came on in the second half of the game and contributed to the match-winner.

Mathew Anim Cudjoe a product of the BabyJet U16 Championship is an instant hit in the Ghana Premier League after joining Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League.

He had registered his debut goal for Asante Kotoko on matchday five against Ebusua Dwarfs to inspire the Porcupine Warrior to a 2-0 win.