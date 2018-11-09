Pulse.com.gh logo
KP Boateng bids Didier Drogba farewell following retirement

The Ghanaian attacker has saluted the legend

  • Published:
KP Boateng bids Didier Drogba farewell following retirement

Kevin-Prince Boateng has joined the growing list of players to bid Didier Drogba a farewell following his retirement as a football.

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba ended his glittering footballing career in defeat as Phoenix Rising lost to Louisville City in the USL Cup final.

READ MORE: Confirmed: Kwesi Appiah recalls the Ayews as he names 20-man squad for Ethiopia clash

Drogba led out the Rising for his swansong in the final of U.S. football's second tier.

However, a second-half goal from Louisville's Luke Spencer meant the Ivorian did not get to bow out with one last title.

The defeat marks the end of Drogba's trophy-filled career, which was topped by scoring the equalising goal and deciding penalty in Chelsea's 2012 Champions League triumph.

He also won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and a Turkish Super Lig crown.

Kevin Prince Boteng took to Twitter to pay tribute to the legendary forward.

"Thank you @didierdrogba you are and forever will be a LEGEND."

