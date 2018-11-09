news

Kevin-Prince Boateng has joined the growing list of players to bid Didier Drogba a farewell following his retirement as a football.

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba ended his glittering footballing career in defeat as Phoenix Rising lost to Louisville City in the USL Cup final.

Drogba led out the Rising for his swansong in the final of U.S. football's second tier.

However, a second-half goal from Louisville's Luke Spencer meant the Ivorian did not get to bow out with one last title.

The defeat marks the end of Drogba's trophy-filled career, which was topped by scoring the equalising goal and deciding penalty in Chelsea's 2012 Champions League triumph.

He also won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and a Turkish Super Lig crown.

Kevin Prince Boteng took to Twitter to pay tribute to the legendary forward.

"Thank you @didierdrogba you are and forever will be a LEGEND."