‘I played like Saha’ – Kuami Eugene narrates how injury prevented him from becoming a footballer

The “Angela” hitmaker said he was so good at playing football that his peers and coaches compared to former France striker Louis Saha.

Pulse Ghana

“I used to play the no.9 position. They used to call be Saha. I played at the Fadama Park and in Darkuman,” he told Angel FM.

“I played to the division level and then I suffered an injury. It was a one-on-one opportunity and I tried to go round the goalkeeper but he cluttered into me.”

Explaining further on the nature of his injury, Kuami Eugene said it happened when he clashed with a goalkeeper during a youth game.

He disclosed that he hit his head against the ground and even had to be hospitalised due to the seriousness of the incident.

“I hit my head on the ground. I was in severe pain and I was hospitalised. So they called my mother and she also informed the coach, who took care of my medical bills. After that, the coach warned me never to set foot on the park.

“That is how I stopped playing football. I was really good… You can tell I was really good, I was a great dribbler,” he added.