Kurt Okraku has not done anything to deserve a third term – former GFA EXCO member fires

Despite retaining his seat as president, Okraku is reportedly seeking to amend the GFA statutes to allow him to serve a third term, extending his tenure to 2027.

However, Lawyer Ntow insists that Ghanaian football should not be treated as a personal possession, emphasizing that football administrators like HP Nyameteye, Sam Okyere, and MND Jawula all respected the term limits and left office when their time ended.

“Ghana football isn’t for anyone. Others came and left, so Kurt Okraku shouldn’t feel entitled,” said Lawyer Ntow. “Football administrators must resist the three-term proposal. What’s his achievement as GFA president now? He hasn’t done anything to deserve a third term.”

The calls for resistance against the extension have also been echoed by former GFA president, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe.

In a recent statement to Graphic Sports, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe expressed firm opposition to any attempts to alter the GFA statutes to accommodate an extended presidency.

He reminded the public of his instrumental role in implementing the two-term limit, stressing that positions of power in Ghana often lead to corruption and that extending the term would only exacerbate the issue.

“I won’t allow anyone to tamper with the GFA statute after the sacrifices I made to ensure the position is based on merit through elections,” Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe declared. “If they try to change the tenure, I’ll fight it with all my strength.”

GFA president faces growing criticism

Kurt E.S. Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), is under increasing pressure from stakeholders within Ghanaian football, with many calling for his resignation. These demands have arisen following a series of disappointing performances by the national teams, which have sparked widespread criticism of his leadership.