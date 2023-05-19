ADVERTISEMENT
Kurt Okraku should contest next GFA elections unopposed – Charles Taylor

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko forward Charles Assampong Taylor has backed GFA President Kurt Okraku to go unopposed in the next elections.

Okraku was elected as the head of Ghana’s FA in 2019 after beating off competition from five other candidates.

However, his first term of office is set to come to an end in October and he is bidding to be re-elected into office.

Speaking about the upcoming polls for Ghana football’s top job, Charles Taylor said Okraku has done enough to be retained in office.

"I would want Kurt Okraku to continue his tenure as the GFA President for the next few years. I believe he should go unopposed," he told Angel TV, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

The last GFA Presidential election failed to produce a winner in the first round, after no candidate managed the required 50% plus one votes.

This forced the voting exercise into a run-off, which was contested by Okraku, George Afriyie and Nana Yaw Amponsah after Fred Pappoe pulled out.

In all, six candidates contested the last GFA Presidential elections, which took place at the auditorium of the College of Physicians and Surgeons.

They were George Afriyie, Amanda Clinton, Frederick Pappoe, George Ankoma Mensah, Nana Yaw Amponsah and the eventual winner Okraku.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
