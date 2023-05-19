Kurt Okraku should contest next GFA elections unopposed – Charles Taylor

However, his first term of office is set to come to an end in October and he is bidding to be re-elected into office.

Speaking about the upcoming polls for Ghana football’s top job, Charles Taylor said Okraku has done enough to be retained in office.

"I would want Kurt Okraku to continue his tenure as the GFA President for the next few years. I believe he should go unopposed," he told Angel TV, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

The last GFA Presidential election failed to produce a winner in the first round, after no candidate managed the required 50% plus one votes.

This forced the voting exercise into a run-off, which was contested by Okraku, George Afriyie and Nana Yaw Amponsah after Fred Pappoe pulled out.

In all, six candidates contested the last GFA Presidential elections, which took place at the auditorium of the College of Physicians and Surgeons.

