Ghana is 8th on the list of countries which have recorded most cases of Coronavirus in Africa with 636 confirmed cases.

President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo has set up a Covid-19 fund and has called on civil society and individuals to donate to help a worthy cause.

Several Ghanaian footballers such as Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew, Kasim Nuhu, Danny Welbeck (Ghanaian born English) etc have donated either in cash or in kinds to support the government of Ghana in the fight against the deadly virus.

Kwadwo Asamoah has joined the list of players who have donated to help the effort to curb the Covid 19 pandemic.

He donated a cash amount of $20,000 to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital which is located in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, where the 31-year-old was born.

Asamoah is currently in Italy, where he is in self-quarantine as a measure to stay safe in a country which was been hit so hard by the virus.

Kwadwo Asamoah was the deputy skipper of the Black Stars during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Egypt