The Serie is one of the many leagues suspended due to Coronavirus outbreak. Italy’s situation is worsening by the day with over 60,000 contracting the virus, while 6,000 people having already died.

Three of Kwadwo Asamoah’s teammates at Inter Milan are among the people who have tested positive for the virus.

Italy has been in lockdown for over three weeks and people have entered self-quarantine in their quest to contain the spread of the virus.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Jordan Ayew gutted by the death of his godfather Pape Diouf

Kwadwo Asamoah like other footballers has been training on his own to stay fit when the season resumes.

The 31-year-old midfielder was a regular at Inter Milan at the beginning of the season, but he has lost his starting role in the team after he sustained injury.

Asamoah has been tormented by a troublesome knee cartilage problem, since 2014

He has made 11 appearances in all competitions, registering one goal.