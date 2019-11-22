According to him, the 59-year-old has so far proven that he is not good enough for the job.

The King Faisal bankroller said this during an interview with Accra-based Atinka FM on Thursday.

He explained that Ghana’s wins over South Africa and Sao Tome don’t convince him that Appiah can do the job.

“I’ve made my views clear on Coach Kwesi Appiah, I want him to go, he is not good enough,” Alhaji Grusah said.

"Don’t tell me he has beaten South Africa and São Tomé. Ghana has always found it easy to qualify for AFCON but to win it is the problem. Kwesi Appiah can’t help us.”

Appiah came under huge pressure following Ghana’s early exit at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

However, it remains to be seen if his contract with the Black Stars will be extended when its ends in December.