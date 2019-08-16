This implies that Kwesi Appiah will be on the bench of the Black Stars during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be staged in Cameroon.

Appiah’s contract was extended until the latter part of the year after it expired before the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Khartoum FC coach has been heavily criticised following Black Stars exit from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations- knocked out in the Round of 16, which is Ghana’s worst performance in 13 years.

Despite, the pronouncement early on by the President of the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee Dr Kofi Amoah that Kwesi Appiah’s appointment would be terminated if he fails to win the AFCON for Ghana, the former Black Stars skipper seems to have gained much support from the government- a key figure to decide his faith.

Kwesi Appiah has been touted as a coach who got his appointment directly from the presidency making him untouchable by the people running football in the country.

It didn’t come by surprise when Titus Glover, a member of Parliament for the ruling New Patriotic Party raised on the floor of parliament that James Kwesi Appiah should be given another chance to continue as the coach of the Black Stars.

The 59-year-old was first appointed as coach of the Black Stars in 2012 but was sacked after Ghana’s disappointing campaign in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

He was handed a second chance to coach the team in 2017, which he was tasked to win the Africa Cup of Nations for Ghana.