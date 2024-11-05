‘Kwesi Arthur is a genius’ - Kudus praises Ghanaian musician

“Kwesi Arthur is a GENIUS! Damn,” the 24-year-old posted.

A few hours later the “Grind Day” hitmaker responded to the post, calling the Black Stars midfielder “world best” and adding a diamond emoji.

The former Ajax Amsterdam player has been interacting heavily with Ghanaian songs and artistes since his time in the Netherlands and has never been shy to share his love for Ghanaian sounds.

Over the past couple of years, he has filmed himself listening to songs from M.anifest, Stonebwoy, and many others.

In October 2023, Stonebwoy visited the London Stadium when Kudus scored his first goal in the Premier League as a West Ham player.

When Kudus moved to West Ham for £40 million in 2023 summer, UK-based Ghanaian musician Guvna B was featured in Kudus’ announcement video.

The MOBO Award-winning rapper delivered a rendition of his “U Get Me” track to officially introduce Kudus as the Hammers’ newest addition.

Fans call for Kwesi Arthur’s return

Ghanaian music fans have been calling for Kwesi Arthur to start dropping music consistently again. He thrilled his fans when he took the stage at the 2024 edition of the annual beach and music festival, Tidal Rave.

Since then, fans have wanted to see the 2018 BET Awards nominee return to the booth.

"Thank you for your unwavering support despite my long hiatus and for standing by my songs," he thanked fans who came to support him at Tidal Rave.

