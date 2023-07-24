ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Video: Kwesi Nyantakyi campaigns for Kennedy Agyapong in Upper West Region

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi has been campaigning for Kennedy Agyapong in his bid to the become President of Ghana.

Video: Kwesi Nyantakyi escorts Ken Agyapong to file nomination for NPP flagbearership
Video: Kwesi Nyantakyi escorts Ken Agyapong to file nomination for NPP flagbearership

Nyantakyi was recently in the Jirapa Constituency in the Upper West Region, where he urged delegates to vote for Agyapong as the NPP’s flagbearer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

“A good thing has come to Ghana and that good thing is Kennedy Agyapong,” the ex-football administrator stated.

This comes after Nyantakyi accompanied the Assin Central legislator to file his nomination form to contest for the NPP Presidential candidacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agyapong was at the party’s headquarters last month to officially file his nomination, as he prepares to face competition from frontrunners Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen in the NPP flagbearership race.

While going to file his nomination form, the lawmaker went with his trusted lieutenants, and Nyantakyi was one of the people who accompanied him to support his presidential bid.

The former football administrator is a longtime friend of the politician, who vehemently defended him after he was caught up in investigative journalism Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ exposé five years ago.

It will be recalled that, in 2018, Nyantakyi was captured in Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé allegedly taking cash gifts and peddling influence.

Kwesi Nyantakyi
Kwesi Nyantakyi Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

This led to him resigning as GFA President, as well as losing his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.

Nyantakyi was subsequently handed a lifetime ban and fined 500,000 Swiss Francs by FIFA in the aftermath of the exposé.

He was also charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, and corruption by a public officer, but was later granted bail with some sureties.

Although his lifetime ban was subsequently reduced to 15 years following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) three years ago, Nyantakyi’s reputation remains damaged.

The case is still ongoing in court.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Video: Kwesi Nyantakyi escorts Ken Agyapong to file nomination for NPP flagbearership

    Video: Kwesi Nyantakyi campaigns for Kennedy Agyapong in Upper West Region

  • Mikel Arteta says Thomas Partey and Declan Rice can play together

    Thomas Partey and Declan Rice can play together – Mikel Arteta

  • Otumfuo Osei Tutu II: Kotoko is the only institution disgracing me

    Otumfuo Osei Tutu II: Kotoko is the only institution disgracing me

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Watch: Asamoah Gyan scores beautiful curling goal in Africa legends match

Watch: Asamoah Gyan scores beautiful curling goal in Africa legends match

Angel Town: Sarkodie’s manager meets Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr at Drake’s concert

Angel Town: Sarkodie’s manager meets Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr at Drake’s concert

Video: Sulley Muntari trains kids on how to shoot from distance

Video: Sulley Muntari trains kids on how to shoot from distance

Andre Ayew Jnr: Baby born in Dormaa named after Black Stars captain

Andre Ayew Jnr: Baby born in Dormaa named after Black Stars captain