He explained that people trying to draw a comparison between the immediate past GFA Kwesi Nyantakyi and the current leader of the Ghanaian football governing body Kurt Okraku should stop because the latter comes nowhere closer to the former when it comes to matters of football administration.

READ MORE: Meet the youngest Ghanaian referee: 16-year-old Christopher Okpoti Adjei

“I’m not bragging but Nyantakyi alone is equivalent to ten. The quality of any Exco meeting is by the leader. You can’t compare Kurt to Kwesi Nyantakyi,” Osei Palmer told

“Whoever was going to replace Nyantakyi was going to have a hectic time because when you take over from a colossus like Kwesi, you have to be mindful of so many things.”

The former owner of Wa All Stars now Legon Cities was elected the President of the Ghana Football Association in 2005 and served in the hot seat until 2018 when he was ousted from office following the Anas Number 12 documentary which captured him and other football and match officials on camera taking money suspected to be a bribe.

Nyantakyi was handed a lifetime ban from all football-related activities by FIFA.

Kwesi Nyantakyi before being forced to leave office rose to become the President of WAFU, the 1st Vice President of CAF and a member of the FIFA Executive Council.