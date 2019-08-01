General Secretary of the Ghana Supporters Union, Awal Osman Kassim, has revealed that 21 Ghanaian supporters are still in Egypt, despite the return of 40 fans on Saturday.

Speaking on Happy FM’s Anopa Bosuo Sports Osman Kassim, said “twenty-one (21) supporters are still in Cairo hoping to come back tomorrow. About 40 supporters came on Saturday including myself.”

“We were well taken care of and those there are not lacking anything. They sleep in good rooms and eat good food”, he added.

It is understood the government of Ghana airlifted about 500 Ghanaian supporters to rally behind the Black Stars in the just ended Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

The Ministry has come under heavy criticism from Ghanaians for blowing cash on hundreds of supporters in Egypt, all though the Djamefe Commission advised government against flying football fans to competitions.

Related to this was that the Minister for Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah made the headlines for the wrong reason after he disclosed on the House of Parliament that Ghana budgeted $6.3 million for AFCON 2019, but ended up spending $4.5 million because the Black Stars suffered elimination in the Round of 16.

Ghana witnessed their worst performance in the Africa Cup of Nations in 13 years after they were knocked out of the continent’s showpiece against Tunisia on penalties in the round of 16.