He successfully passed his club medical on Wednesday and signed a two-year deal with his new side.

Boateng played the last 6 months of last season with Barcelona on loan.

“I am very happy, we’ll see what happens tomorrow,” Boateng told Tuttomercatoweb, as quoted by Football Italia.

Kevin-Prince Boateng is set to join Fiorentina for a fee in the region of €1 million.

“I think it’s a good project and I can’t wait to get started. I want to thank the family of Sassuolo, as they made me feel very much at home here.

“It was not an easy decision, also difficult to say goodbye to everyone here, but this is football. I can’t wait for tomorrow. Forza Viola!”

Boateng spent the last six months on loan with Barcelona, but failed to impress during his time at the Camp Nou.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has had stints with as many as 11 clubs since he began his senior team career at Hertha BSC in 2005.

He has also played in all the four major topflight leagues in Europe, namely German Bundesliga, English Premier League, Italian Serie A and Spanish La Liga.