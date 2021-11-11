Ghana’s hopes of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has suffered a huge blow following a 1-1 draw with the Walias on Thursday afternoon.
‘Let the calculations begin’ – Ghanaians react to Black Stars’ disappointing draw with Ethiopia
Ghanaians on social media have wasted very little time in sharing their views on the Black Stars’ damaging 1-1 draw with Ethiopia.
Andre Ayew’s 22nd-minute goal from a direct free-kick gave Milovan Rajevac’s side the lead, but Ethiopia restored parity in the second half thanks to a bullish finish from Getaneh Kebede.
The draw sees the Black Stars move level on points with Group G rivals South Africa, who could move three points clear if they beat Zimbabwe later in the day.
The disappointing result has obviously not enthused many Ghanaians, who have taken so social media to share their opinions.
Below are some of the best tweets:
