Malik Jabir who was a key member of the Black Stars recounts how it happened.

“I quite remember that we had arrived at our base in Mexico which is Leon for the 1968 Summer Olympics,” he told Pulse.com.gh

“We played against the Bulgarian and the results was bad. The reason was that the coach paraded a week side for the game. We were set for the Olympics and the coach didn’t want to risk it and in order to avoid injuries, he raised fringe players.

“Also we were yet to adapt since we arrived a few days before the game.

He added that Ghana had a good tournament when the Olympics started.

“We drew against Israel in our first game and held champion Hungary to a 2-2 draw. We were the only team that Hungary couldn’t beat in the tournament, because they went all the way to the final and they defended the title".

It would be recalled that during the game the Bulgarians scored through Nikodimov, Yanchovski, Gionin, Mihaylov, Zhekov 2x and Vasilev who bagged four goals.

Ghana’s 18-man team for the tournament:

Robert Mensah

Akuamoah Boateng

John Eshun

Charles Addo Odametey

Ibrahim Sunday

Osei Kofi

Cecil Jones Attuquayefio

George Alhassan

Amosa Gbadamosi

Sammy Sampene

Abukari Gariba

Jon Bortey Noawy

Joseph Wilson

Malik Jabir

Oliver Acquah

Jonathan Kpakpo

Robert Foley

John Botchway

Coach was Karl-Heinz Marotzke from Germany.