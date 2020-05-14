Ighalo was dressed in his Old Trafford gear including his number 25 short, while the woman whose identity is not known yet was also dressed head to toe in a workout outfit.

From time to time during the training drills, the 30-year-old striker had a chat with the mystery woman.

READ MORE: Emmanuel Boateng and 40 players who have scored hat-trick against Barca in the past 91 years

Ighalo kindly took time out of his exercise session to sign an autograph for a fan who chucked a note pad and pen to the striker, while abiding by the strict social distancing rules.

The Nigerian striker is currently on loan at Manchester United from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua of the Chinese Super League where he is on a staggering 400,000 weekly wage.

His loan deal expires in May 2020 but with the season hasn’t been disrupted by Coronavirus pandemic, the Red Devils are expected to extend his loan deal until the end of the current Premier League season which has been given the greenlight to resume in June 1 behind closed doors by government.

Premier League chiefs are meeting today to discuss how to proceed - but Ighalo might not be around for much longer as Shanghai look to prise him back to the Chinese Super League which is set to commence in July.

The Red Devils were hopeful of hashing out out an agreement with Shanghai to keep Ighalo at the club if and when 'Project Restart' finally gets the go-ahead.

But the Chinese side will reportedly only let the Nigerian star stay if United pay £20million for a permanent deal.

Ighalo has a new two-year contract offer on the table at Shanghai.