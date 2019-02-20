Manny Pacquiao explained that he doesn’t want Emmanuel Jnr. to go through the pains associated with boxing and his wife has been crying because of the chosen career of their son.

Pacquiao has fought 70 times, lost seven and drawn two and dominated the super featherweight, light middleweight and the welterweight divisions from 2005 to 2011.

Philippine boxing legend went on a temporary retirement in 2016, before he came back from retirement and even managed a win last year October at age 40.

However, Manny Pacquiao who has been boxing all his life has cautioned his son Emmanuel Jnr. to stay away from the ring.

“It pains me that he is boxing because I know how hard it is. I told him, ‘Daddy only went into boxing because of poverty… You, you don’t need to box'. But he said: ‘Daddy, like you boxing is my passion also. I want to be a representative of this country as an athlete”, Pacquiao said.

Pacquiao made the comments after a video of Jimuel sparring during an exhibition match was posted on Facebook. “His mommy had cried several times telling him, ‘Don’t go into boxing, son’,” Pacquiao said of his wife, Jinkee, who had also urged the 40-year-old boxer to retire.

The younger Pacquiao wouldn’t be the first son of a high-profile boxer to follow dad’s lead. The sons of British boxers Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank, as well as American slugger Joe Frazier became fighters.