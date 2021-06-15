‘Terrible Dawu pitch not fit to host league matches’ – Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto

The Porcupine Warriors were pegged back twice by their opponents but fought back to record a 3-2 win on the road.

Emmanuel Gyamfi, Evans Adomako and Andrew Appau got the goals for Kotoko, while Alex Aso and Andy Opke scored the consolation goals for Inter Allies.

Despite winning the game, which moves Kotoko level on points with rivals Hearts of Oak, Barreto was unimpressed with the quality of the pitch.

According to him, two key players of his team suffered injuries during Monday’s game and called out the football authorities.

He, therefore, wondered how such a “bad’ pitch was approved by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to host league matches.

"I am surprised why someone approved this pitch for football,” the Portuguese manager said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

“I had two injury situations. We had to replace Ganiyu because of injury afterwards Evans also sustained an injury because the pitch is not good. I don’t understand how this pitch can be approved for a league match.”