See who will take charge of the Matchday 2 round of Premier League fixtures, as well as Cameramen & Venue Media Officers:

Eleven Wonders will open matchday two with a tie at Techiman on Friday against Ebusua Dwarfs.

Below are the fixtures and officials for matchday 2

20/11/20

3pm

Eleven Wonders Vs Dwarfs

Venue: Techiman

Referee: Joshua Samadji

Assistants: Alhassan Abdulai And Prosper Avinou

4th Referee: Maale Imgerde Ireme

Mc: Andrew Dery

Live Coverage Obed Anane Frimpong

20/11/20

6pm

Great Olympics Vs Legon Cities

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Referee: Ali Musah

Assistants: Sintim Musah And Kenneth Tweneboah Kodua

4th Referee: Akudzi Martins

Mc: G.T.K. Inkoom

Live Coverage Raymond Ackumey

21/11/20

3pm

Bechem United Vs Wafa

Venue: Bechem

Referee: Mohammed Misbau

Assistants: Francis B. Arthur And Kofi Nyarko Bakai

4th Referee: Aduntera Jacob

Stephen Kpen

Live Coverage Prince Agyeman

22/11/20 Dreams Vs Medeama

Venue: Dawu

Referee: Bashiru Dauda

Assistants: David Addico And Ato Yawson

4th Referee: Isaac Osei

Mc; C.M. Atsatsa

Richard Achore

22/11/20 Berekum Chelsea Vs Asante Kotoko

Venue: Golden City Park

Referee: Daniel Laryea

Assistants: Kwesi Brobbey And Paul Atimaka

4th Referee: Alfaa Ba-Adey

Mc; J.B. Yakubu

Live Coverage Precious Semevoh

22/11/20 King Faisal Vs Aduana

Venue: Techiman

Referee: Wiseman Ghansah

Assist: Ali Timuah Baah And Halilu Alhassan

4th Referee: Awurisa Andrews

Mc: A. Annan Lomotey

Herbert Semakor Obed Anane Frimpong

22/11/20 Elmina Sharks Vs Liberty Professionals

Venue: Nduom

Referee: Patrick Okyere

Assistants: Kofi Kyei Andoh And Freeman Awuroo

4th Referee: Emmanuel Otoo

Mc; Joseph Yeboah Acheampong

Elvis Mensah

22/11/20 Karela United Vs Inter Allies

Venue: Cam Park

Referee: Abdulai Ibrahim

Assist: Patrick Papale And Eric Ndebugri

4th Referee: Eric Owusu Prempeh

Mc: Nana Opare Akufo

Kojo Sassah Stephen Apaka Quarcoi

24/11/20 Hearts Of Oak Vs Ashanti Gold

Referee: Clement K. Nkuah

Assist: Jasper Adenyo

And Alhassan Abdul- Rawuf

4th Referee: Selorm Yaw Bless

Mc: Mark Koduah Yeboah