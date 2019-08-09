​Manchester City begin their Premier League title defence on Saturday when they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham at 11: 30 pm Ghanaian time.

The topliner of matchday 1 of the 2019-20 season will is a clash between Manchester United and Chelsea on Sunday at the Old Trafford in what will be the last game of the weekend.

The kick-off time between Manchester United and Chelsea is 3:30 pm Ghanaian time.

The full fixtures for matchday 1 are listed below:

Friday 9 August 2019

19:00    Liverpool            vs          Norwich City     

Saturday 10 August 2019

11:30    West Ham United           vs          Manchester City              

14:00    Watford              vs          Brighton & Hove Albion 

14:00    Burnley FC         vs          Southampton FC             

14:00    Crystal Palace FC             vs          Everton FC         

14:00    Bournemouth FC            vs          Sheffield United FC        

16:30    Tottenham Hotspur        vs          Aston Villa          

Sunday 11 August 2019

13:00    Newcastle United FC      vs          Arsenal FC          

13:00    Leicester City    vs          Wolverhampton Wanderers FC 

15:30    Manchester United vs   Chelsea FC    