​Manchester City begin their Premier League title defence on Saturday when they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham at 11: 30 pm Ghanaian time.

The topliner of matchday 1 of the 2019-20 season will is a clash between Manchester United and Chelsea on Sunday at the Old Trafford in what will be the last game of the weekend.

The kick-off time between Manchester United and Chelsea is 3:30 pm Ghanaian time.

The full fixtures for matchday 1 are listed below:

Friday 9 August 2019

19:00 Liverpool vs Norwich City

Saturday 10 August 2019

11:30 West Ham United vs Manchester City

14:00 Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:00 Burnley FC vs Southampton FC

14:00 Crystal Palace FC vs Everton FC

14:00 Bournemouth FC vs Sheffield United FC

16:30 Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa

Sunday 11 August 2019

13:00 Newcastle United FC vs Arsenal FC

13:00 Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

15:30 Manchester United vs Chelsea FC