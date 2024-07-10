‘Write Napo’s statements for him’ - Coach Opeele tells NPP after ‘Your Nkrumah’ comments

The immediate past MP for Manhyia South Constituency will, therefore, be partnering Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the NPP’s ticket ahead of the presidential elections in December.

Mathew Opoku Prempeh jabs Kwame Nkrumah

However, while delivering a speech after his unveiling, Napo made a controversial statement by taking a swipe at Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

"I can boldly say that if the history of Ghana is told from 1957, we have never had a president that has helped Ghana more than Nana Akufo-Addo. I mean from 1957, even including your Kwame Nkrumah, none of them has protected Ghana and developed the country more than Nana Akufo-Addo," he said.

His pronouncements have since led to criticism from a section of Ghanaians, with some on social media referring to him as arrogant.

Reacting to this, Ghanaian coach Opeele has called on the NPP to consider writing Napo’s statements for him to prevent such damaging utterances.

“Now, I confidently say, Napo is not arrogant but has a problem communicating. He needs help. Write his script for him,” he wrote on X.

In a separate social media post, Opeele said: “Napo has retired me today from the X app. Going to spend my whole day on TikTok

“I can't defend this to drain my emotions & to give me negative energy of insults from Ghana for what gain? I always knew this was coming. Unnecessary Nkrumah jab. Unnecessary. SMH.”