The Black Stars of Ghana will take on their Mauritanian counterparts on 26th March at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Mauritania having made history by qualifying for the continental showpiece for the very first time have lined up series of friendlies to prepare well for the competition.

Ghana like Mauritania will play their final Africa Cu of Nations qualifier, before getting set for the Africa Cup of Nations debutant.

Coach Corentin Martins has named his 24-man squad for the tie and this include Ibrahima Coulibaly and Souleymane Anne, who ply their trades with Grenoble Foot 38 and FC Aurillac Arpajon respectively. They have earned their first call-ups into the national team.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has been expanded from 16 teams to 24 teams and the tournament has been shifted from January to June for the very first time to synchronize with the European football calendar.

Below is Mauritania's 24-man squad for Ghana clash