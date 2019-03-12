Kwame Bonsu has been the talk of Asante Kotoko’s campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup, having controlled the midfield and scored a goal.

The former midfielder for Swedish side Gefle IF has been handed his maiden Black Stars call-up by James Kwesi Appiah, after impressing for the Porcupine Warriors in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Kwame Bonsu, affectionately called ‘Conte’ saw his career on the verge of a collapse after he was jailed in Sweden for assaulting his partner in October, 2017, but he was released after serving 11 months behind bars.

Swedish side Gefle IF, terminated the contract of Kwame Bonsu for having dented the image of the club.

The former Heart of Lions striker needed to find solace in Ghana, after the disappointment of having his contract terminated and he pitched camp with Kumasi Asante Kotoko, where he was given another opportunity to revive his career.

Bonsu has made the best of the second chance he had in his football career. The 24-year-old has been given a life line by Coach CK Akonnor who has entrusted the central part of the team into his career.

He has been dominant in the midfield of the Porcupine Warriors in the CAF Confederation Cup campaign with his ball distributions and dribbles.

As hard work always pays, Kwame Bonsu’s convincing performance has been rewarded with a Black Stars call-up, an invitation that even eluded the midfielder when he playing as a professional player.

The next job for Bonsu is to make his way into the watertight Black Stars midfield, a department that Ghana has never lacked talents.