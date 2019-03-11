The draw by Al Hilal means that Asante Kotoko will need a win at Zesco in Zambia in order to progress through to the quarter finals of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Al Hilal who came to Kumasi with a tactical plan played comfortably to frustrate the hosts.

And Waleed Bakhiet drew the first blood from a header for Al Hilal in the 33rd minute.

The Porcupine Warriors had their own turn to snatch the equaliser, yet speedster Emmanuel Gyamfi with just the goalkeeper to beat blew the ball over the goal post to give Al Hilal a sigh of relief.

Back from recess, Al Hilal who had got a first half lead decided to sit back and frustrate Asante Kotoko with delaying tactics which is typical of North African sides.

Asante Kotoko with just five minutes to play, secured the equaliser for the Porcupine Warriors with a header to revive Kotoko's hope of qualifying for the quarter finals of the campaign. Asante Kotoko XI against Al Hilal

Felix Annan-Amos Frimpong, Daniel Darkwa, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Wahab Adams, Umar Bashiru, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Kwame Bonsu, Sogne Yacouba, Fatawu Safiu, Martin Antwi