The 18-year-old in his debut league season for Medeama impressed, registering four goals in 12 appearances for the Tarkwa based side in the 2019/2020 GPL which has been cancelled as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Kofi Babil will play 2020/21 season for Alex Postoor side and is expected to take the European scene by storm.

“Nana Kofi Babil is an incredibly fast and dynamic outside player who has already gained professional experience with his young years. He sees the SCR Altach as a great opportunity to gain a foothold in European football. We are convinced of it to be able to offer him the environment that he needs to take this step and develop his talent.“-Christian Möckel said.

Kofi Babil had some words after signing his loan contract

”Moving to Europe is a dream come true. I would like to thank the SCR Altach in particular for giving me this opportunity. I would like to justify this trust and will do everything I can to help the club to be successful. I have already heard that the SCR Altach is one of the top addresses for the development of young players in Austria and that is why I decided to take this step.”