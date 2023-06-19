Meet Chitty Asantewa, the Ghanaian girlfriend of Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham

Asantewa, who is a model and a social media influencer, attended the UK State University, which is how she met Bellingham.

However, she likes to keep the relationship private, which is why there are no photos of her and her boyfriend on her social media pages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of £88.5 million.

The 19-year-old England international could become the most expensive British player in history with the add-ons of the deal.

"The exact moment [I decided to join] is difficult to say," Bellingham told reporters. "I was at the Liverpool final... It was a combination of things," he said at his unveiling.

"I've always been aware [of Real Madrid's interest], but the key moment was 8 or 10 months ago, when my father told me that Madrid had asked about me. I didn't expect it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

"Money is not that important to me, I never think about money when I make these types of decisions. Football is the sport that I love. I loved the feeling that Real Madrid gives off and I spoke with Borussia so that everything was fast.”

AFP