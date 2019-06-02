Kinsey Wolanski’s pitch invasion during the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool vs Tottenham wasn’t an act borne out of a rush of blood to the head. It was planned advertising.

TalkSport reports that Wolanski is believed to be the girlfriend of Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, the owner of a Russian adult website, Vitaly Uncensored.

Incidentally, Wolanski’s skimpy outfit was an advertisement for the site, bearing the words ‘Vitaly Uncensored.’

The pitch invasion seems to have shot Wolanski into stardom too, with her Instagram account following increasing from 230,000 to over a million in just one night.

Her boyfriend Vitaly Zdorovetskiy is also very well known for his Youtube prank channel Vitalyzdtv that has nearly 10 million subscribers. His net worth is rumoured to be around £7.2million.