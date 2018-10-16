Pulse.com.gh logo
Meet the richest footballer who is richer than Ronaldo & Messi combined

Faiq Bolkiah who plays for the reserve side of Leicester City is understood to be 27 times richer than Cristiano Ronaldo and 33 times richer than Lionel Messi

  • Published:
Faiq Bolkiah is the richest footballer in the world and he is understood to be 27 times richer than Cristiano Ronaldo and 33 times richer than Lionel Messi

Bolkiah didn’t make his worth through footballer, but as a result of royal lineage.

 He is the nephew of the Sultan of Brunei (Hassanal Bolkiah) - who is worth an estimated $20 billion.

A Google search for ‘richest footballer in the world’ sends up the name of Cristiano Ronaldo, whose estimated net worth is believed to be around $450 million.

However, the Leicester City player is said to be 27 times richer than the Portuguese super-star, 33 times wealthier than Lionel Messi and he goes by the name of Faiq Bolkiah.

Despite these riches, Bolkiah is passionate about playing football.

"I’ve played football since as early as I can remember and from a young age I’ve always enjoyed going out on the field and having the ball at my feet,” he once said in an interview quoted by UK’s Daily Mirror.

"My parents have always been supportive in helping me to achieve my dreams of being a footballer.

"They trained me hard both psychologically and physically through my childhood years, so I have to say they are my role models."

