Messi 33 is the highest-ranked player in the FIFA 21 in the world, beating off competition from rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi who ended the season without a trophy at Barcelona has been given a rating of 93 by EA Sports for the latest instalment of their massively-popular series piping closest contender Cristiano Ronaldo by a point.

Messi was also the top-rated player in the FIFA 20 edition with 94 and, like Ronaldo, he has slipped one point in the out-of-100 assessment of attributes.

Robert Lewandowski who had a fabulous season with Bayern Munich, inspiring them to a treble of UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup is one of the four players with 91 points to take the third place.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne - the highest Premier League player - plus Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, all have a 91 rating in FIFA 21.