Asamoah Gyan was the highest paid African Footballer with wages of over $250,000 three seasons ago when he signed a mega deal with Chinese side Shanghai SIPG.

The 33-year-old striker has also set up several businesses in Ghana including yet to start operation Baby Jet Airlines.

However, his compatriots, Michael Essien, who hasn’t been in active football for sometime now has beaten him on rich footballers list released by Tuko.co.ke, a Kenyan news and entertainment website.

Asamoah Gyan who is said to be worth $23 million has been rated sixth on the African footballers rich list behind Michael Essien, who is ranked fifth.

Michael Essien who played for Lyon, Chelsea, Real Madrid, among others is said to be worth $35 million, which is the money he earned during his playing days.

Top on the list is Samuel Eto’o Fils with a net worth estimated to be around $95,000. The four times African Footballer of the Year has earned a lot of money from his football career- At Anzhi Makhachkala, he was earning an annual salary of $2.5m.

Samuel Eto’o was also well paid at Barcelona, Inter Milan, Chelsea and even at the Twilight of his career, he is receiving good money at Qatar SC.

The Cameroonian is followed by Didier Drogba who was earning $150,000 at Chelsea, before he signed a $200,000 weekly wage deal with Shanghai Shenhua in China.

The former skipper of Ivory would continue to enjoy good money at Galatasaray, before moving to the MLS. He has a stake in U.S football club Phoenix Rising Star.

Drogba’s compatriot Yaya Toure occupies the third position on the African footballers rich list with worth estimated around $75 million.