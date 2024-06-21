‘Michael Essien is filthy rich, he owns several assets’ - Sammy Kuffour

Essien has been in the news recently after the Daily Guide broke a story about the Deputy Sheriff, High Court (Commercial Division) ordering for the ex-footballer’s properties to be sold.

Although the report didn’t divulge much details on the matter, it named the properties in contention as Essien’s mansions located at East Legon and Trassaco which are worth millions of dollars.

This led to speculations about the 41-year-old being broke, but Kuffour has branded such claims as nonsense, insisting Essien remains a very wealthy man with various assets.

"To bring out the news and say Michael is broke is a shame. It is a shame that we think so negatively about our people. We should be positive; Michael is not broke. We are talking about a house that they took from him, which cost $20 million, and another one that costs $30 million,” Kuffour told Angel FM’s Saddick Adams.

"Nobody with a proper conscience will come out and say all kinds of things. You never spoke to the person; you never know exactly what the person is going through. So, how can you justify saying someone is broke?

“You would have to know if he comes to your house and begs for food, then you can justify it. I know the kind of assets that Michael has, and I will not stand anywhere and say Michael is broke. Michael is filthy rich.”

Essien started his professional career in the Ghana Premier League before securing a move to French club Lyon via fellow Ligue 1 side Bastia.

The 41-year-old became Chelsea’s record signing when the club forked out £24.4 million to price him away from Lyon in 2005.

He spent almost a decade at Stamford Bridge, helping the Blues to win two Premier League and FA Cup titles, four FA Cups and the UEFA Champions League in 2012.

The former Ghana midfielder also had stints with Real Madrid and AC Milan before calling time on his career after a brief spell with Azerbaijani side Sabail FK.