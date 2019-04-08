The 36-year-old's introduction was met with applauds from the fans at the Alindzha Arena in the 65th minute in what would enter into the record books as his first-ever game for the club.

However, he was at the receiving end of the game as his side lost 3-1 in their league match.

Sabail FK were losing 1-0 through Filip Ivanovic’s opener before Javid Imamverdiyev doubled the lead shortly after Michael Essien had come on.

Brazilian midfielder Wanderson managed to put the game beyond the reach of Sabail FK when he scored the third to make victory certain for Sabah Baku FK in the 69th minute.

Michael Essien recently joined the Azerbaijani topflight side as a player and also as a coach for their juvenile side.

The former Black Stars midfielder said he agreed to make a move to the side because he was thrilled by their project.

Michael Essien has played for several big-name European clubs like Lyon, Chelsea, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Panathinaikos.

He won the UEFA Champions League in 2012 with Chelsea and also won league titles with Lyon and the London giants.