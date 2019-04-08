Theresa Bremansu was reportedly beaten by a prison officer when she officiated the first leg semi-finals of the Special Competition between Prison Ladies and Ampem Darkoa at the Army Park in Sunyani.

Bremansu was has shared the ordeal during which no security personnel came to her rescue when she came under attack from a fan alleged to be a prison officer.

"I was attacked by a prison Ladies supporter who was wearing a black top in the full glance of the public," she told Asempa FM.

"I cried for help but nobody came to my rescue.

"I called for his arrest and nobody moved a finger. They all stood and watched this man beat me up.

"After beating me, their masseur had the gut to tell me she wishes I was beaten to death.

"I was beaten like an armed robber."

Ampem Darkoa Ladies won the game 1-0, ahead of the second leg.