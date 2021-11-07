RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Middlesbrough appoint Chris Wilder as new manager

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Chris Wilder left Sheffield United in March 2021

Chris Wilder left Sheffield United in March 2021 Creator: MIKE EGERTON
Chris Wilder left Sheffield United in March 2021 Creator: MIKE EGERTON

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has been appointed as Middlesbrough's new manager following the departure of Neil Warnock, the Championship club announced on Sunday.

Recommended articles

Warnock, who has taken charge of a record 1,603 games with English league clubs, left second-tier Middlesbrough by mutual consent on Saturday following his team's 1-1 draw at West Brom.

Wilder left hometown club Sheffield United in March as relegation from the Premier League loomed but had won plaudits for guiding the Blades from England's third tier to the top flight.

Sheffield United impressed under Wilder in their 2019/20 Premier League campaign, finishing ninth, but ended bottom last season with 29 defeats.

The 54-year-old's first game in charge of the northeast English club will be at home to Millwall on November 20.

Middlesbrough, who were relegated from the Premier League in 2017, are 14th in the Championship table, four points off the final play-off spot.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

‘Odds from a future President’ – Gamblers hail John Dumelo for correctly predicting 5 matches

‘Odds from a future President’ – Gamblers hail John Dumelo for correctly predicting 5 matches

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina