‘Choose African countries when you’re 17, not 29’ – Mikel Obi slams foreign-born players

Ameobi went on to make 10 appearances for the Super Eagles, while also making their squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Mikel frowns at foreign-born players making African teams a second choice

Mikel, however, believes too many players only switch nationality to represent African countries after realising they’re not good enough for the Europeans.

The ex-Chelsea midfielder called on foreign-born players to decide their international future at a young age and not treat African teams as a second choice.

“Shola had the opportunity to come play for Nigeria. Nigeria were chasing him, the Nigerian FA kept asking Shola to come play for us, and he refused. He said, ‘No, I wanna play for England. I am waiting for England, waiting for a call-up from England’,” Mikel said on the Obi One podcast.

“Shola gave us a call when he was 29, almost 30, to come and play for us, and then he came and only played one year. That was when the Nigerian FA didn’t have an option because we were going to the World Cup, so, okay, let’s just give him the chance.”

He added: “But he waited till he was past his best… then he decided, ‘I wanna come play for Nigeria.' Those are the things I am talking about. We are not a second option. I didn’t know what the situation was with his family back then, but just an example for me. Players shouldn’t wait, you can’t wait.

“If you make a decision when you’re 17 or 16, stick to it. Don’t give us a call when you are 30 and say, ‘Now, I wanna represent my African roots.'”