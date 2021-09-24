Milovan Rajevac to get $600,000 bonus if Ghana wins AFCON and qualifies for World Cup

The report further suggests Milovan started working with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on September 20.

The former Algeria and Qatar boss is currently in Ghana and is lodging at the Alisa Hotel ahead of his official unveiling.

Milovan had a successful spell with Ghana from 2008 to 2010 before he parted ways with the West Africans.

The 67-year-old guided the Black Stars to the final of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they lost narrowly to Egypt.

He also led Ghana to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in South Africa, making them only the third African nation to reach that far.