According to a report by Joy Sports, the Serbian will receive $300,000 if the team wins the AFCON and another $300,000 if they qualify for the World Cup.
Milovan Rajevac to get $600,000 bonus if Ghana wins AFCON and qualifies for World Cup
Incoming Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac is reportedly set for a bumper bonus if he leads the Black Stars to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and also qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The report further suggests Milovan started working with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on September 20.
The former Algeria and Qatar boss is currently in Ghana and is lodging at the Alisa Hotel ahead of his official unveiling.
Milovan had a successful spell with Ghana from 2008 to 2010 before he parted ways with the West Africans.
The 67-year-old guided the Black Stars to the final of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they lost narrowly to Egypt.
He also led Ghana to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in South Africa, making them only the third African nation to reach that far.
The Serbian coach is expected to be unveiled as the new Black Stars coach today, Wednesday, September 24, 2021, at the GFA’s secretariat.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh