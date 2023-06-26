ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

2023 Ghana Football Awards: Mohammed Kudus crowned Footballer of the Year

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ajax star Mohammed Kudus has been crowned Footballer of the Year at the 2023 Ghana Football Awards.

2023 Ghana Football Awards: Mohammed Kudus crowned Footballer of the Year
2023 Ghana Football Awards: Mohammed Kudus crowned Footballer of the Year

The 22-year-old beat off stiff competition from Genk forward Joseph Paintsil and Lens midfielder Abdul Salis Samed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The awards gala came off at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

ASFAR’s Blessing Shine Agbomdzi was also voted as Women’s Footballer of the Year, with Ernest Nuamah emerging as winner of the Odartey Lamptey Future Star award.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Tamale City’s Sampson Eduku was crowned home-based player of the year, while Medeama SC were voted male club of the year.

Below is the full list of winners at the 2023 Ghana Football Awards:

Footballer of the Year

Mohammed Kudus – Ajax

ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s Footballer of the Year

Blessing Shine Agbomdzi – ASFAR, Morocco

Men’s Coach of the Year

Evans Adotey – Medeama

Women’s Coach of the Year

ADVERTISEMENT

Nana Joe Adarkwa – Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award

Ernest Nuamah – FC Nordsjaelland

Goalkeeper of the Year

Felix Kyei – Medeama

ADVERTISEMENT

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Male)

Sampson Eduku -Tamale City

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Female)

Mary Amponsah – Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Ghana Premier League Goal King

ADVERTISEMENT

Abednego Tetteh

Women’s Premier League Goal Queen

Princess Owusua – Fabulous Ladies

Goal of the Year

Serge-Eric Zeze – Asante Kotoko

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Ghanaian Club CEO

Moses Parker – Medeama

Male Team of the Year

Medeama

Female Team of the Year

ADVERTISEMENT

Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Best African International

Victor Osimhen – Napoli

Most Vibrant Club on Social Media

Asante Kotoko

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Fan (s) of the Year

Die Hard Supporters Union

Thumbs Up Award

Robert Coleman

Living Legend Award

ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Sackey

Sir Sam Jonah

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Emmanuel Yeboah: How Asamoah Gyan’s ‘prophecy’ about Black Meteors striker came to pass

    Emmanuel Yeboah: How Asamoah Gyan’s ‘prophecy’ about Black Meteors striker came to pass

  • Jordan Ayew opens up on growing up as Abedi Pele’s son

    ‘I’ve been trying to prove myself’ – Jordan Ayew on growing up as Abedi Pele’s son

  • 2023 Ghana Football Awards: Mohammed Kudus crowned Footballer of the Year

    2023 Ghana Football Awards: Mohammed Kudus crowned Footballer of the Year

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

‘I’ve not retired’ – Charles Taylor offers himself to Saudi Arabia clubs

‘I’ve not retired’ – Charles Taylor offers himself to Saudi Arabia clubs

Dormaahene declares first male child born today to be named after Andre Ayew

Dormaahene declares first male child born today to be named after Andre Ayew

Meet Chitty Asantewa, the Ghanaian girlfriend of Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham

Meet Chitty Asantewa, the Ghanaian girlfriend of Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham

Ghana 3-2 Congo: Black Meteors open U23 AFCON with narrow victory

Ghana 3-2 Congo: Black Meteors open U23 AFCON with narrow victory