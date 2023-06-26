2023 Ghana Football Awards: Mohammed Kudus crowned Footballer of the Year

The awards gala came off at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

ASFAR’s Blessing Shine Agbomdzi was also voted as Women’s Footballer of the Year, with Ernest Nuamah emerging as winner of the Odartey Lamptey Future Star award.

Meanwhile, Tamale City’s Sampson Eduku was crowned home-based player of the year, while Medeama SC were voted male club of the year.

Below is the full list of winners at the 2023 Ghana Football Awards:

Footballer of the Year

Mohammed Kudus – Ajax

Women’s Footballer of the Year

Blessing Shine Agbomdzi – ASFAR, Morocco

Men’s Coach of the Year

Evans Adotey – Medeama

Women’s Coach of the Year

Nana Joe Adarkwa – Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award

Ernest Nuamah – FC Nordsjaelland

Goalkeeper of the Year

Felix Kyei – Medeama

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Male)

Sampson Eduku -Tamale City

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Female)

Mary Amponsah – Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Ghana Premier League Goal King

Abednego Tetteh

Women’s Premier League Goal Queen

Princess Owusua – Fabulous Ladies

Goal of the Year

Serge-Eric Zeze – Asante Kotoko

Best Ghanaian Club CEO

Moses Parker – Medeama

Male Team of the Year

Medeama

Female Team of the Year

Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Best African International

Victor Osimhen – Napoli

Most Vibrant Club on Social Media

Asante Kotoko

Special Fan (s) of the Year

Die Hard Supporters Union

Thumbs Up Award

Robert Coleman

Living Legend Award

Alberta Sackey