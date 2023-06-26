The 22-year-old beat off stiff competition from Genk forward Joseph Paintsil and Lens midfielder Abdul Salis Samed.
2023 Ghana Football Awards: Mohammed Kudus crowned Footballer of the Year
Ajax star Mohammed Kudus has been crowned Footballer of the Year at the 2023 Ghana Football Awards.
The awards gala came off at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
ASFAR’s Blessing Shine Agbomdzi was also voted as Women’s Footballer of the Year, with Ernest Nuamah emerging as winner of the Odartey Lamptey Future Star award.
Meanwhile, Tamale City’s Sampson Eduku was crowned home-based player of the year, while Medeama SC were voted male club of the year.
Below is the full list of winners at the 2023 Ghana Football Awards:
Footballer of the Year
Mohammed Kudus – Ajax
Women’s Footballer of the Year
Blessing Shine Agbomdzi – ASFAR, Morocco
Men’s Coach of the Year
Evans Adotey – Medeama
Women’s Coach of the Year
Nana Joe Adarkwa – Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award
Ernest Nuamah – FC Nordsjaelland
Goalkeeper of the Year
Felix Kyei – Medeama
Home-based Footballer of the Year (Male)
Sampson Eduku -Tamale City
Home-based Footballer of the Year (Female)
Mary Amponsah – Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Ghana Premier League Goal King
Abednego Tetteh
Women’s Premier League Goal Queen
Princess Owusua – Fabulous Ladies
Goal of the Year
Serge-Eric Zeze – Asante Kotoko
Best Ghanaian Club CEO
Moses Parker – Medeama
Male Team of the Year
Medeama
Female Team of the Year
Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Best African International
Victor Osimhen – Napoli
Most Vibrant Club on Social Media
Asante Kotoko
Special Fan (s) of the Year
Die Hard Supporters Union
Thumbs Up Award
Robert Coleman
Living Legend Award
Alberta Sackey
Sir Sam Jonah
