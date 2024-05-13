Mohammed Kudus: I’ve announced myself in the Premier League since joining West Ham

Kudus has also affirmed his status as one of the best dribblers in the game, becoming the first player to complete 12 dribbles in a single game in the Premier League this season.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate holds the record as the only footballer to have completed over 100 take-ons in Europe’s top five leagues in the ongoing 2023/24 campaign.

He has so far been involved in 19 goals in all competitions for the Hammers, having contributed 13 goals and seven assists.

Rating his first season in the Premier League, Kudus said he believed he was ready to take such a major step in his career, adding that he’s announced himself in the English topflight with his impressive performances.

“I followed my gut and dream to move here and believed I was ready. When I decided to make this move to the best league in the world, I knew I was ready to take that step and I wanted to test myself,” he told West Ham’s official website.

“There have been ups and downs throughout the season, but I know there are more ways to improve my game. I’ve definitely announced myself here and I am happy that it has gone in that direction for the first season.”

