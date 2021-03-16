Egyptian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Premier League club Liverpool and captains the Egypt national team, Mohamed Salah has made it to the list of the 100 World's Highest-Paid Celebrities.

The striker is the only African who made the 2020 list.

In its latest list, Salah is amongst some notable footballers including Christiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior amongst others.

He earned the 100th place with $35.1 million.

According to Forbes, there was "a $200 million drop from 2019, after the global pandemic shuttered stadiums and silenced performances around the world. The decline was the first since 2016."

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and Kanye West, who brought in $590 million and $170 million, respectively were the top-earning celebrities on the list.

"West collected most of his earnings from his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas, while Jenner’s payday came from selling a 51% stake ​in her cosmetics firm to Coty in January. While she had exaggerated over the years about the size of her business, the money she pulled in from the deal was real--enough to rank as one of the biggest celebrity cashouts of all time," Forbes said.