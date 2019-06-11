The competition sponsored by Ghana's leading telecommunications company tees off at 11 am and is expected to travel deep into late afternoon the perfect platform for corporate Ghana to meet, network and compete in a friendly but competitive environment at the end of the working week.

The event which is strictly by invitation is billed to be spiced up by the presence of MTN Ghana board chairman, Ishmael Yamson and other top level managerial executives of some of the biggest companies in Ghana who will all take to the field to compete against the best golfers in this country.

As usual, attractive prizes including trophies as well as MTN devices and products are at stake for the winners of the various ladies' and men's categories as well as auxiliary positions of the one-day tournament.

According to the organisers, the theme for this latest leg of the golf event that travels to many golf clubs in various regions across Ghana is 'MTN Business, Your One -stop-shop for ICT Needs' which emphasises their commitment and readiness to be a healthy partner for the development and growth of the sport.

"We are always excited to host corporate Ghana to our golf tournaments, and we are also glad and committed to promoting the sport of golf in the country," said Emmanuel Gyasi, Business Segment Manager of MTN Ghana.

"We will be delighted to renew old acquiantances as well as welcome new golfers who will be participating in the one day tournament for the first time, a huge surprise awaits all participating golfers," Mr. Gyasi said.