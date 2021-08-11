‘My dad is sad’ – Ghanaian girl begs Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona in emotional letter

In the letter, she noted that her father has been sad for some days now since the five-time Ballon d’Or winner left Barcelona.

According to her, her father has also decided not to renew his DSTV subscription due to Messi’s departure from La Liga.

This, the little girl said, has made it impossible for her to watch her favourite cartoons on the pay-TV channel.

She, therefore, appealed to Messi to return to Barcelona, so that her father would renew his DSTV subscription for her to be able to watch cartoons.

Messi threatened to leave the Catalans before the start of the 2020-21 season after growing tired of the club’s lack of ambition.

While he later rescinded his decision and stayed, Barcelona announced last Thursday that the playmaker has left the club as a free agent.