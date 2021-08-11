RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘My dad is sad’ – Ghanaian girl begs Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona in emotional letter

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

A Ghanaian school girl has penned an emotional letter to Lionel Messi, asking him to return to Barcelona.

‘My dad is sad’ – Ghanaian girl begs Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona in emotional letter
‘My dad is sad’ – Ghanaian girl begs Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona in emotional letter

Young Nhyria Asiedu’s letter has gone viral on Twitter after the Argentina captain was unveiled by PSG on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

In the letter, she noted that her father has been sad for some days now since the five-time Ballon d’Or winner left Barcelona.

twitter.com

According to her, her father has also decided not to renew his DSTV subscription due to Messi’s departure from La Liga.

This, the little girl said, has made it impossible for her to watch her favourite cartoons on the pay-TV channel.

She, therefore, appealed to Messi to return to Barcelona, so that her father would renew his DSTV subscription for her to be able to watch cartoons.

Messi threatened to leave the Catalans before the start of the 2020-21 season after growing tired of the club’s lack of ambition.

twitter.com

While he later rescinded his decision and stayed, Barcelona announced last Thursday that the playmaker has left the club as a free agent.

The 34-year-old has signed a two-year deal with PSG and was unveiled by the Ligue 1 giants on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi wants to quit Barcelona Fc?

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Tokyo 2020: Ghana disqualified in 4*100 final

Tokyo 2020: Ghana qualifies for 4x100m relay final after setting new national record

Messi eyes 'something special' at PSG before presentation

Graphic with the achievements, personal records and most important moments in the career of Argentine football player Lionel Messi. Creator: Enric BONET-TORRA

Focus switches to PSG as tearful Messi confirms it's over at Barca

A tearful Lionel Messi tells a press conference in Barcelona that joining French giants Paris Saint-Germain is a 'possibility' Creator: Adrian ADDISON

Fabio Gama: Kotoko star tends to his farm while on holiday in Brazil

Fabio Gama: Kotoko star tends to his farm while on holiday in Brazil