The Inter Milan midfielder was the deputy skipper of the Black Stars during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), but there were reports that he told the coach of the national team at the time Kwesi Appiah that he won’t play as a defender.

There have been rumours that Asamoah is no longer interested in playing for the national team.

However, his dad has said that the 31-year-old is ready to return to the Black Stars when handed a call-up.

“It doesn’t bother me [that Kwadwo has been absent from the national team since Afcon] because that’s how the game of football ensues," Emmanuel told Kumasi-based Ashh FM.

“There’s a replacement for every single player so that’s how the job of football works. There are a lot of prospects on the horizon.

“He hasn’t retired from the Black Stars, if he receives a call-up he will honour it."

Asamoah has represented Ghana at the highest level as he played for the Black Stars at the 2010 and 2014 World Cup tournaments.