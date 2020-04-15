READ MORE: I nearly died: Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Shilla Illiasu was a King Faisal player who was loaned to Asante Kotoko in 2005 and he put up a good display in the Ghana Premier League to attract a national team call-up.

He became a regular starter in the Black Stars during the 2006 FIFA World Cup after Samuel Osei Kuffour committed a blunder against Italy.

Illiasu became a household name after the tournament and his performance during the Mundial attracted several lucrative offers from abroad for his signature.

The 37-year-old has disclosed that he was on the verge of joining Arsenal but because of the stance of Alhaji Grunsah who had a stake in his transfer, the deal fell through and he had to later join Saturn FC in Russia.

“Arsene Wenger told me that he had monitored me against Czech Republic (at the World Cup) and believes that I’m one of the best defenders in Africa. He told me he wanted to sign me to Arsenal to help his team," Shila Illiasu told Asempa FM.

“I started training with them and after the third training session, the agent called and confirmed Wenger was impressed and wanted to sign me," he added.

“Later, the agent called and requested that I speak with Alhaji Grunsah because he was being stubborn.

“And that I should also engage Kotoko, Kwabena Kesse (Kessben) was then the CEO.

“I remember I spoke to him and Mr Kesse told me they were still in talks with Arsenal and assured me my future remained the central focus."

“It was later that I realised that Alhaji was the biggest problem. He personally wrote a letter to Arsenal telling them that I was his bonafide property," he continued.

“So the agent asked what is Alhaji saying. The agent asked me that can’t you talk to Alhaji because he is trying to bring problem.

“Alhaji wrote to Arsenal that I was his bonafide property and that time too I was a Kotoko player.

“What I know is that Alhaji had a percentage, my transfer from King Faisal to Kotoko wasn’t an outright deal so Alhaji had a percentage (stake) in me.

“So when the Arsenal deal was to go through, Kotoko was trying to tell Alhaji he was getting close to nothing from the deal and Alhaji also did his things.

“So these are some of the things I feel sad to remember. Its not easy, I remember shedding tears over this in a radio interview sometime back”, he concluded.

Shilla Illiasu’s football career was short-lived because of several career threatening injuries that he suffered.