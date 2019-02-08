Sala who signed a 15-million-pound deal to join Premier league outfit Cardiff from Nantes had the plane which he was on board with pilot David Ibbotson disappear on the English channel on 21st January.

However, investigators after several days of search found the wreckage of the plane and late recovered a body from it.

Nantes have retired the jersey number 9 which was Emiliano Sala’s favourite shirt at the club after the death of the Argentine was confirmed.

A statement released by the club, for whom he played for four years, read: “FC Nantes had the immense sadness on Thursday to learn that the body found was that of Emiliano Sala. This news puts an end to interminable and unbearable waiting. Emiliano will forever be one of the legends who has written the great history of FC Nantes.

“There are difficult mornings, nightmarish awakenings, where unhappily reality hit us. Emi is gone…

“Emiliano Sala arrived on the backs of the Edre in July 2015 and knew how to win the hearts of the Nantes supporters. With his work, his desire and his kindness without limits, he finished as the club’s top scorer in his three seasons.

“The homages paid to him nationally and internationally match the player and personal that he was. Today, we have lost a friend, a talented player and an exemplary team-mate.

"We can’t forget in this drama the pilot and his family and have confidence that the authorities will continue their search."

“For Waldemar Kita, president of FC Nantes: “I don’t have the words. It’s a tragedy, I’m crushed. Emiliano left his mark. That’s why, like many fans, I wish to honour him by retiring the No.9.”

“Nantes, its board, its staff and its players, wish to pass the families of Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson their deepest condolences. We will never forget you Emi.

“He’s an Argentine who never gives up, Emiliano Sala, Emiliano Sala…”